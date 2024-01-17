Frigid temperatures staying at or below freezing for quite some time

BOSTON - Did you feel the CHILL this morning? Granted it is mid-January and it is supposed to feel this way, but "typical cold" has been hard to come by so far this winter.

CBS Boston

Wednesday morning was the first time this season that Boston dropped below 20 degrees. That is quite late and unusual. In fact, it was the second longest wait ever on record, the first being back in 2002.

The cold airmass over the Northeast has plans to stick around a while. The temperature on Tuesday at 5 p.m. was 32 degrees...why is that noteworthy? Because, it will likely be the last time Boston and most of southern New England is at or above freezing for quite some time.

High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s for most of the area through Sunday. It will take until Monday before temperatures crack the 32-degree mark again. That would be a 6-day or about 140-hour long sub-freezing stretch. The longest in three years in Boston.

Lows will dip into the single digits in the suburbs during many of the upcoming nights. The coldest temperatures of this stretch will be early on Saturday and Sunday. That is when Boston has its best shot at dipping below 10 degrees. No question, there are some bitterly cold nights ahead, but nothing close to record breaking.

The winds will add an extra bite to the air at times, but nothing too unusual for January. Wind chills will likely dip a bit below zero during Friday and Saturday night, not expecting any warnings at those levels.

Last but not least, a quick update on the snow potential for Friday. The trend with this storm has been towards a lower impact for New England and that continues Wednesday. The center of this storm will be too far south and too unorganized for much more than a minor snow accumulation here on Friday. Currently, we are forecasting a coating to an inch for most of the area. Best chance of anything more than that would be over southeastern Mass, Cape Cod and the Islands (areas a bit closer to the storm). There may be as much as 1 to 3 inches during the day Friday in that region.

In the longer range, it appears we are in for a warmup (January thaw). The 6-10 day forecast is WARMER than average just about everywhere in the United States. That would get us just about to the end of January, perhaps, without another major snow accumulation.