No bail for man accused of killing woman in Boston street, family says she didn't know him

The man accused of shooting two people in the middle of the day in Boston Wednesday, killing one of them, is now being held without bail.

Jonathan Hernandez, 41, of Hyde Park, hid behind a door during his arraignment Thursday morning in West Roxbury District Court. He pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

A mug shot of Jonathan Hernandez from the Boston Police Department. Boston Police Department

Police said Hernandez shot a man and woman multiple times in the middle of Faraday Street in Hyde Park around 10 a.m. Wednesday. A woman who lives on the street told WBZ-TV she heard five gunshots.

Wendy Nunez Calderon died about an hour after the shooting, investigators said. The man who was shot, Yonny Peguero German, was in stable condition in a hospital Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Public records show someone with the same name as Hernandez owns a home near the shooting scene. Police were seen at the house after the attack Wednesday.

There's no word yet on a motive, but Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepen said it was a targeted shooting. However, Calderon's family said Thursday she did not know Hernandez.

After his arraignment, Calderon's family described her as a ray of sunshine who made friends with everyone she met. One relative told WBZ Calderon was "very caring for people and all she did was help out." When asked to describe her in one word, he said, "Amazing."

Hernandez was ordered held without bail. He's due back in court September 23 for a probable cause hearing.