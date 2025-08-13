Hyde Park shooting leaves 2 people wounded, one detained by Boston Police

Boston Police shut down a street in Hyde Park late Wednesday morning after two people were shot. One of them was critically wounded. Another person has been detained by police.

Officers were called to Farraday Street just after 10 a.m. for a report of a person shot. But when they arrived, they found two people with "multiple gunshot wounds," according to a police spokesperson.

"At least one victim sustained injuries believed to be life-threatening. Officers rendered aid to both victims on scene until the arrival of Boston EMS. The victims were then transported to local hospitals for further treatment," police said in a statement.

"Due to the severity of the injuries, Boston Police Homicide Detectives responded and are leading the investigation. At this time, a person believed to be involved in the incident has been detained. The investigation remains active and ongoing."

Investigators have not released any information about the victims. Police at the scene were very focused on a car that was parked in the street with its front end nearly on the sidewalk. Officers left more than a dozen evidence markers in and around the car. It's not clear yet if the shooting happened inside or outside the vehicle. A woman later told WBZ-TV the car belongs to her cousin and she has not been able to reach her.

Neighbors told WBZ they didn't see or hear anything unusual this morning. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.