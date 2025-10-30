Suspect charged in Roxbury shooting that left innocent bystander paralyzed has criminal past

Boston police arrested a man suspected in a shooting outside a restaurant in Roxbury that left an innocent bystander paralyzed from the waist down. The alleged shooter had a criminal record and was out on probation at the time of the violent incident.

Shawn Walker was arrested in connection with the October 8 shooting outside of Vasquez Restaurant on Dudley Street in Roxbury.

Walker is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and several gun charges.

According to court documents, he is a rapper who goes by the name Th$ Lowskii. A music video called "Addcited To Killing" was posted to YouTube 10 days ago.

According to prosecutors, Walker violated his probation several times starting in July. He had been considered "whereabouts unknown" by the probation system from July 28 until he was arrested Wednesday for the Roxbury shooting.

Walker first appeared in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday morning related to his probation violations. He was ordered held without bail until a hearing on December 12. Walker will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court later Thursday for charges related to the shooting.

Prosecutors said that Walker was seen on surveillance video getting out of a Hyundai sedan and running across the street before firing about 20 rounds. Vasquez Restaurant was left riddled with bullets.

The shooting was described as "completely unprovoked" on an intended target. Police said the intended target ducked into the restaurant for cover. A woman was walking on the sidewalk with her boyfriend was shot and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Investigators were able to track Walker's movements after the shooting using video footage. His fingerprints were allegedly found on a car that was left in the area.

In addition, police said in one video, Walker can be seen with his arm extended and a distinctive white object in his hand. Prosecutors said Thursday that in social media posts, Walker shared photos of himself holding a white firearm magazine.

Devante Stinson was previously arrested in the case. Stinson was allegedly the driver on the day of the shooting.