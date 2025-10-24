Man charged in shooting that left bystander paralyzed, Roxbury restaurant riddled with bullets

A Dorchester man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 25-year-old woman paralyzed and a Roxbury restaurant riddled with bullets. On Oct. 8, 23-year-old Devante Stinson was driving the gunman who opened fire in front of Vasquez Restaurant on Dudley Street, the Suffolk District Attorney said.

The shooter is seen getting back into the car before it sped away. Police have identified the shooter, and an arrest warrant has been sought. Their identity has not been released.

The woman who was shot in the back said she was coming from a doctor's appointment with her boyfriend when they heard several gunshots. They ducked for cover, and when she attempted to get back up, she collapsed and was unable to move.

Investigators say surveillance video shows a gray Hyundai sedan, allegedly driven by Stinson, park at the intersection of Dearborn and Dudley streets in Roxbury. "The shooter is seen exiting the rear passenger-side door and running toward 258 Dudley Street, where he takes a shooting stance," the DA said.

Bullet holes in windows of Vasquez Restaurant on Dudley Street in Roxbury. CBS Boston

Investigators said the intended target of the shooting is seen standing outside of the restaurant, but immediately ran inside to take cover when he noticed the shooter approaching.

Police recovered approximately 20 spent 9mm shell casings. There were at least 18 bullet holes in the restaurant's windows and glass door. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. and several patrons and employees were inside the restaurant at the time.

Stinson was arraigned on Thursday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He faces several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.