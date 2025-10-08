Woman wounded in Roxbury shooting, barrage of bullets hits restaurant

A woman was rushed to the hospital after Boston police say she was shot near a restaurant in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at 258 Dudley St. Police said the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least 18 bullet holes in restaurant windows

Evidence markers could be seen outside of Vasquez Restaurant and least 18 bullet holes could be seen in the restaurant, including in the windows and glass door.

When the barrage of bullets started flying, people were working, others were in the barbershop next door and ducked for cover, and many children had just come home from nearby schools.

Bullet holes in windows of Vasquez Restaurant on Dudley Street in Roxbury. CBS Boston

"Hearing consecutive shots back-to-back I was like, it messed me up because I was like I don't feel safe anymore and if we stayed in that block any longer, we probably could have gotten hit in the crossfire," said Ayden who was working at the time.

"I was really scared at that point of time. I heard the gunshots as I was doing my haircut over here and I heard the gunshot and I was really scared at that time," said Shantanu Rathi who ducked for cover. "I'm really scared. This is not the first time it is happening."

Lawmaker condemns shooting

State Senator Liz Miranda, who lives in the neighborhood, came to the scene condemning the violence as unacceptable.

"It's about every member in our community saying it's not OK, we're not going to stand for this. This business will repair itself and hopefully won't be impacted too much, but there is a family tonight with a young woman who may or may not be home for dinner," said State Sen. Liz Miranda of the 2nd Suffolk District. "For you to shoot that many shots into a business that was operating in the middle of the day means that you're a callous human being and shouldn't be on the streets of Roxbury or anywhere."

Police say no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.