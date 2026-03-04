Grand jury indicts former Boston school bus driver accused of running over 5-year-old

A grand jury has indicted a former bus driver for Boston Public Schools on three charges in the death of 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph last year.

Brockton resident Jean Charles, 39, is accused of hitting and killing Joseph as the boy tried to cross the street after being dropped off in April 2025. Charles now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless motor vehicular homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide.

"This was a careful and thorough investigation incorporating all available evidence, including surveillance footage from the bus camera and testimony from eyewitnesses," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "The grand jurors gave full deliberation to the evidence presented to them and determined that Jean Charles must answer for the tragic death of Lens Joseph."

Joseph was a kindergartner at Up Academy in Dorchester. His family is suing Charles and Transdev, the school bus contractor for Boston.

"While nothing will bring back Lens, the Joseph family takes some comfort in the criminal justice system's efforts to hold the driver responsible for his actions," an attorney for the family said in a statement. "The family understands that the criminal process will now proceed. And we will continue to pursue accountability for Lens' death against Transdev, the bus company, through the civil justice system."

Prosecutors say Charles missed the bus stop for Joseph and his older cousin on Washington Street, dropping them off on the wrong side of the street.

"As Lens made his way in front of the bus on Washington Street, Charles failed to perform the necessary safety protocols required of him to assure that Lens crossed safely to his home," Hayden's office said. "Waiting only a few seconds, and without accounting for Lens's whereabouts, Charles drove away and immediately ran over the child, causing his death."

The city conducted a review of school bus safety in the wake of the crash. Mayor Michelle Wu said Charles had an expired school bus certificate and "should not have been on the road."

Charles is due to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court later this month.