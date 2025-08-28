Watch Live: Boston releases school bus safety review after Hyde Park student hit and killed

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper are holding a news conference Thursday to share the findings of an independent review of school bus safety policies in the city. The review was launched after the death of Lens Arthur Joseph, a kindergarten student from Hyde Park who was hit and killed by a school bus in April.

You can watch the news conference live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 10 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Five-year-old Joseph was hit by a bus on Washington Street in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on April 28. The boy's uncle told WBZ-TV that he was trying to cross the road after being dropped off by the school bus.

Lens Arthur Joseph. Family photo

Mintz attorney Natashia Tidwell, who was previously a federal prosecutor and police officer and now specializes in external investigations, was hired by the city to conduct the investigation.

Boston Public Schools announced in May that the driver, Jean Charles, had an expired school bus certificate at the time of the incident. Charles was a driver for Transdev, which the city said hires, trains and is responsible for ensuring drivers have the required training and certification

Charles was scheduled to appear at a due process hearing after Joseph's death, but resigned before it started.

According to Transdev, Charles had worked at the company since May 2023. Transdev said Charles had the necessary qualifications to renew his certification, but did not do so.

Joseph was a student at UP Academy in Dorchester.