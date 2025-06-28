Several Boston public pools to remain closed through summer for repairs

At least nine of the 20 public pools in Boston are currently closed, and five will remain closed for repairs through the summer. A majority of the closures are impacting communities of color in Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury.

Holland Community Center in Dorchester has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool area has become dirty and rusty. One employee says they have been getting calls about when the location will reopen.

But Mayor Michelle Wu says the city is working quickly to get the pools back up and running after a heat wave swept through Boston earlier this week. People flocked to public pools across Massachusetts as temperatures reached 100 on Tuesday.

"By the end of this year, we'll have more pools open than anytime in the last decade in the city of Boston. Many of these pools have been closed for a long time. Some have had to be closed because of public health issues that came up with a pump or a filtration system that stopped working," Mayor Wu said.

She said that many of the pools are located at schools or community centers, where repairs can only be done during the summer months. Many of the renovations are expected to be finished by the end of the year or by the end of summer.

Community leaders in Roxbury and Dorchester say they have been getting a lot of calls asking when the pools will reopen, and that the city's timeline is not soon enough.

In 2023, ten of the then 18 public pools were closed during a heat wave for renovations.

Closed public pools in Boston

The nine pools currently closed are:

BCYF Perkins in Dorchester

BCYF Holland in Dorchester

BCYF Hennigan in Jamaica Plain

BPS Madison Park in Roxbury

BCYF Blackstone in Boston's South End

BCYF Condon in South Boston, which is set to open in July.

BCYF Mildred Avenue in Mattapan says it will open in July.

BCYF Mirabella in Boston's North End is set to open on July 1.

BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown officially opened for the season on Saturday. For a full list of open public pools and splash pads in Boston, click here.