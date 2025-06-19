People beat the heat across Massachusetts as more pools are set to open this weekend

Temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time in Boston this year on Thursday and many families headed out to splash pads to cool down, with more pools set to open this weekend ahead of a potential heat wave.

A mad dash toward the splash pad, accompanied by delightful squeals and splashing, as Boston families try to beat the heat Thursday.

Long line for wading pool

"Luckily we live in walking distance of so many splash pads and playgrounds. That's really, really nice that Boston makes that so accessible," said one nanny.

At Artesani Park in Brighton, parents, nannies and kids found themselves in good company: A long line of hot people stretched around the wading pool.

"We've been waiting for probably about 35 minutes to get in the pool. It's been pretty hot. We have some pregnant ladies with us so we're a little worried about them," one mother said.

24 pools DCR pools open this weekend

More options will open up this weekend, as 24 Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) pools open across the state Saturday, in addition to the more than 30 beaches with lifeguards.

"It's going to be a hot week coming up and we're excited to be able to bring some cooling opportunities to the community. And of course to make that happen in a safe manner we've hired over 580 lifeguards to get through this summer season and we're still looking for about another 50 more," explained DCR's Director of Pool and Waterfront Safety Shawn DeRosa.

The state offers cash incentives to lifeguards who work through the summer, and covers the cost of training. DCR is also offering free swimming lessons at 19 pools across the state this summer. Registration for the second and third sessions opens at 8 a.m. on June 30 and July 14, respectively.