10 of Boston's 18 city pools, Dorchester splash pad closed during heat wave

By Kristina Rex

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city for July 26 and 27. As a part of the emergency, the city's website encourages residents to keep "cool in the heat" by visiting various city-owned pools and splash pads.

However, during this heat wave, 10 of the city's 18 public pools are closed.

According to a city spokesperson, some are closed for construction or capital renovation projects. Others are closed with no explanation. Of note - all city pools in Dorchester and Mattapan are closed currently.

"We talk about equity, and it's not. This community never seems to get a fair share of services," community activist Domingos DaRosa told WBZ.

He pointed specifically to Ronan Park in Dorchester as an example. The park is listed on the city's website as a working splash pad. However, the splash pad is bone dry in person.

Dorchester splash pad
Ronan Park splash pad  CBS Boston

"It's beyond frustrating because there's a lot of turf issues are in Boston and kids who live in this area are not able to travel to other parts of the city," explained DaRosa.

"It's a city-owned building," he said. "The city should be showing some initiative to make sure the funds are actually being allocated to these issues."

When WBZ asked the city's press office for an explanation, a spokesperson sent the list of open and closed pools. Further emails seeking clarification went unanswered.

This story will be updated. 

