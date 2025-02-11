Boston Public Library worker battling cancer says she was denied sick time donated by coworkers

BOSTON - Employees at the Boston Public Library are rallying behind a coworker who was allegedly denied extended leave as she seeks treatment for cancer.

Eve Griffin has worked at the library for more than a decade as the curator of fine arts and in 2019 she received gut-wrenching news. Doctors said she had stage four breast cancer. It was a terminal diagnosis. In the years after, Griffin balanced treatment and her job at the library where she still works.

Extended sick leave fund

The BPL utilizes an extended sick leave fund. Consider it a "bank" of sorts where employees donate unused leave to a pot where people can apply to access it in certain cases.

Griffin used that leave fund when her own time off had run out but late last year, she claimed she was denied leave for the first time and ended up taking unpaid time off for treatments. Now her coworkers, many of which have donated time to be used by Griffin, are trying to right the wrong and claim administration at the BPL have changed their view on longstanding policy.

Employees "thoroughly disgusted"

"I have been here for over a decade at this point," said BPL employee Bryce Kieren Healy. "I don't think I have ever seen everyone so collectively and thoroughly disgusted. I don't know how you can wake up in the morning and look at a woman with terminal stage four cancer, who is fighting to come to work every day, and make the decision they have made. It really boggles my mind, but it really appalls me to the core frankly."

Eve Griffin, curator of fine arts at the Boston Public Library. CBS Boston

"We don't know where this is coming from," said BPL Professional Staff Association president Allison Hahn. "This is out of the blue and out of the norm for us. We all get sick sometimes and Eve did not ask to be this kind of sick. So, being in the building is just not possible for her all of the time."

Griffin spoke about the denial at a February 4th Board of Trustees meeting. Overcome with emotion, Griffin passed her remarks off to a coworker to finish reading. Half a dozen other people spoke on the issue and asked for the BPL to reconsider its decision. The board cited policy that it does not comment on "personnel matters" and the meeting was adjourned.

"We as librarians and library workers are always here for everyone, to lend a helping hand," said BPL employee Amy Layton. "It is only right that they do the same thing for us."

Statement from Boston Public Library

As for its part, the Boston Public Library sent WBZ-TV this statement in response to the allegations. In full:

"Out of respect for the rights of the public employees who work here to confidentiality and to the privacy of their protected health information, it is our longstanding policy to not comment on personnel matters -- even when those issues have entered the public domain.

That said, as a department of the City of Boston, we are required to implement the City of Boston's policies for sick leave and paid time off, which ensure employees access to the many benefits to which they are entitled. These benefits are available regardless of race, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, diagnosis, or other issues.

We are also committed to abiding by both the spirit and the letter of the contracts we sign with our unions. These agreements, agreed to by both the BPL and its unions, provide the appropriate framework within which we address complex employment issues."

WBZ-TV reached out to the Boston Mayor's Office but as of this writing have not received a response.