Boston police officer hit by car while investigating crash near Allston gas station

ALLSTON - A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after getting hit by a car at a gas station in Allston.

It happened at the Shell station near the ramp to the Mass Pike. Police said the officer was investigating a crash at the time on Harvard Street and was trying to move the car out of traffic when it started rolling. The officer got in front of the car to try and stop it and ended up getting dragged about 60 yards into the gas station parking lot.

Police said the officer was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital. He suffered a gash to the head and is expected to be OK.

Investigators don't believe anyone will face charges in the incident.