Boston officials say that ongoing trash strike is a public health issue and urge Republic Services to settle

Public officials say that ongoing trash strike is a mounting public health risk

Public officials say that ongoing trash strike is a mounting public health risk

Public officials say that ongoing trash strike is a mounting public health risk

Boston officials are calling on Republic Services to return to the table and settle with trash workers, saying that the ongoing strike is a public health emergency.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is among those publicly criticizing the company for what he describes as mistreatment of its workforce.

"It's about time Republic, which is a Fortune 500 company, treat their workers with respect," said Flynn. "They're not doing that right now and they're not being a good neighbor."

The strike has led to increasingly unsanitary conditions, with overflowing dumpsters, persistent odors, and rising concerns over rodent and bug infestations.

"They're reaching out to us about the impact this is having," Flynn said. "It's a quality of life issue, it's a public safety issue, it's a public health issue."

The Boston City Council recently issued a formal letter to Republic Services, warning the company about the mounting public health risks and urging an immediate resolution.

Trash strikers asking for higher pay, better benefits

Union workers are demanding higher wages amid the strike, something Flynn said they deserve.

"They're not making great money, they're working hard, providing an exceptional service to residents across the Commonwealth, they're looking for a living wage, they're looking to support their families," he said.

Flynn added that these workers need to be treated better while doing this essential service to the community.

"Republic is dragging their feet. They're not being fair to their workers and we are standing up to say enough is enough," Flynn said. "Treat these workers with respect, that's how we do things here in Boston and across Massachusetts."

Residents and businesses are continuing to deal with mounting piles of garbage with many resorting to junk hauling companies and trips to the dump.

Returning to negotiations on Tuesday

The strike began on July 1, with over 400 sanitation workers walking off the job. Their union, Teamsters Local 25, says that the employees deserve better benefits and pay from Republic Services. Around 14 communities across Massachusetts have been impacted by the strike, and several businesses with individual removal contracts.

People and restaurants have complained about the smell of the trash, which has sat out in 90-degree heat on some days.

"Every time I walk past it I just sniff it and it smells really bad," said Ricci Cheng, owner of O'Some Cafe in Watertown

The union and company are due back at the negotiating table with a federal mediator on Tuesday, July 15.