Massachusetts trash collectors strike enters seventh day as garbage continues to pile up

Garbage piled up over the long holiday weekend as a trash collectors strike in Massachusetts enters its seventh day. There are backup plans in place to begin collecting trash on Monday in several communities as temperatures are soaring into the 90s again.

Republic Services workers are on strike in Beverly, Canton, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Malden, Manchester-By-The-Sea, Marblehead, North Reading, Peabody, Swampscott, Wakefield, and Watertown.

Though trash is piling up after the holiday weekend, collectors are vowing to stay on the picket lines. Viewers from around Greater Boston have sent photos to WBZ-TV showing trash in the streets in recent days, including piles of garbage in Beverly.

Thomas Mari, president of Local 25, issued a statement saying the strike will take "as long as necessary."

"The strike will take as long as necessary to make certain that Republic Teamsters get what they've rightfully earned," he said. "We're not looking for Republic to pay more than others. We just want them to meet the standards we've already established in Greater Boston."

At the end of last week, a dozen cities co-signed a letter to Republic Services, citing public health concerns and a lack of communication.

Now, many of those communities will have replacement crews picking up trash on Monday. That includes Canton, Watertown, Gloucester, and Danvers.

But officials say it could take some time to get fully caught up.

Teamsters Local 25, the union representing these trash collectors, is demanding higher wages, saying Republic's pay lags several dollars behind competitors. They also seek better health coverage and stronger labor protections.

Other unions also showed their support over the weekend. The Peabody Fire Department joined Teamsters 25 on the picket line in solidarity.

Striking employees were on the picket line outside Republic Services in Revere Monday morning. It is one of several locations where employees will be protesting to start the week.