MBTA offering summer deals on the Commuter Rail. Here's how riders can save.

Massachusetts is hoping to entice more people to take the MBTA during what's expected to be a busy summer by offering new deals for Commuter Rail riders.

Gov. Maura Healey was at North Station Monday morning to announce "Free Fridays," half-price monthly passes, and more promotions running in June, July and August.

"With major events and increased travel expected across the state this summer, the Administration is focused on making sure people have a reliable, affordable alternative to driving so we can reduce congestion, support daily commuters, and keep Massachusetts moving," Healey's office said in a statement.

Commuter Rail summer deals

Free Summer Fridays: The Commuter Rail will be free on all Fridays in June, July and August, including the Juneteenth holiday and July 3.

Monthly Commuter Rail pass discount: Monthly Commuter Rail passes for June, July and August will be half price. Healey's administration said monthly passholders could save between $321 and $639 over the course of the summer, depending on which line they take.

The discount applies to Zones 1 through 10, Interzones 1 through 10 and Commuter Ferry passes. It does not apply to Zone 1A passes.

Monthly pass holders get expanded weekend travel: Monthly pass holders will be able to travel to any zone on weekends.

$1 weekend summer companion fare: Monthly pass holders can bring someone else on any weekend Commuter Rail trip covered by their pass for just $1 each day.

"These free and discounted summer Commuter Rail services are a Thank You to our regular passengers and to encourage more people to experience the convenience of leaving their cars at home and choosing transit," MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said.

World Cup and other summer events in Massachusetts

The discounts do not apply to special event trains to Foxboro, meaning they won't help soccer fans heading to Gillette Stadium for the World Cup save money.

The MBTA is preparing to transport 20,000 passengers per match to the stadium on 14 special trains. Train tickets will reportedly cost as much as $75 or more.

Another event expected to draw huge crowds on public transit is Sail Boston 2026, which will happen between July 11 and July 16 as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

More than 25 countries will be represented in the fleet, some with masts that are more than 150 feet high.