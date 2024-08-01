MBTA riders excited for new payment system, "going to speed things up"

MTBA's new Tap to Ride payment system begins and riders are excited

MTBA's new Tap to Ride payment system begins and riders are excited

MTBA's new Tap to Ride payment system begins and riders are excited

BOSTON -- The T just got easier with MBTA's new "Tap to Ride" program, allowing riders to use credit cards, smartphones and even their watch to pay for buses, trolleys and the subway system.

Welcome change for commuters

"This is exciting news," said Boston resident Audra Keefe. It's a daily rush for Keefe back and forth to work, like so many of us, forced to sprint down into the T hoping to catch that train just in time.

"It's the worst when you get to the gate and realize there's not enough money on my card and you see your train going past. It's very sad," Keefe said.

But now, that may no longer be a problem with MBTA's new payment program, kicked off by Governor Maura Healey. "It's a great day. It's easy, tap and go! Awesome," Healey said.

For the first time in a long time, it's all smiles down in the T.

A woman uses the new MBTA Tap to Ride payment system. CBS Boston

"This is just going to speed things up," said Boston native Andrew Witkin. He grew up on the Green Line and grew more frustrated with the T service every day.

"The delays, the slow zones, the things that don't work," Witkin said. "Most cities at this point you just use your phone. This is just click, go, super easy. So, very exciting."

Hopes for a more seamless ride

After several Summer Tunnel closures, heavy traffic and limited transportation options, neighbors in East Boston are looking forward to their lives being just a little bit easier.

"It's going to be easier for me to just tap it," said resident Rhea Miller who works in East Boston. She said she was looking forward to a more seamless ride on the T and one last thing to think about leaving home, now that you can pay without a CharlieCard.

"I normally lose my cards. I always have my phone on me," Miller said.

Contactless payment will not be implemented on the ferries or Commuter Rail until 2026.