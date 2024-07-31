MBTA's "Tap to Pay" system launching Thursday, Aug. 1 in Boston area. Here's what to know

BOSTON - A long-awaited upgrade is coming to the MBTA, as the "Tap to Pay" system is coming to buses and subways in the Boston area Thursday.

Where will the Tap to Pay be available?

Starting on Aug. 1, riders can tap their phones or credit cards to pay their fare instead of using a Charlie Card. The system will be available on buses, the Green Line, the Mattapan Trolley and at subway fare gates. Similar systems already exist in cities like New York and Chicago. All smartphones, including Apple, Samsung and Android, will be able to use the system.

Riders who spoke with WBZ-TV said they're excited to use the new system to pay.

"I mean, it's definitely nice not to have to carry around a wallet anymore and have to reload the card," said Michelle Rabkin. "I feel like that was always such an issue, so definitely excited for that."

"The first time I experienced it was in London, like four years ago, so I'm happy to see that Boston is on track because I never can find time to actually fill my Charlie Card," said Destiny Taylor.

Can I still use my Charlie Card?

Charlie Cards and passes will still be accepted for fare. Riders in reduced fare programs will also be able to link their benefits to their contactless payment.

The MBTA said there are plans to bring the contactless payment system to the Commuter Rail and ferries in 2026.

For more information on what payments will be accepted, visit the MBTA's website.