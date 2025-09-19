Trump administration tells Boston federal support at risk after woman shoved off MBTA bus

Woman accused of shoving another woman off an MBTA bus is held on $5,000 bail

The Trump administration said Friday that Boston is one of two cities "on notice" as being at risk of losing federal transportation funds following an incident in which a 63-year-old woman was allegedly shoved off an MBTA bus last week.

U.S. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy wrote letters to MBTA General Manager Phil Eng and the leader of the Chicago Transit Authority requesting written safety reports within the next two weeks. The Transportation Department said in a statement that "we're not waiting for the next Iryna," referring to the deadly stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte, North Carolina transit system last month.

"Chicago and Boston are on notice to take actions that enhance safety and reduce the crime affecting their riders and transit workers," Duffy said in a statement. "This is about standing up for American families who deserve a safe and clean transportation system."

The department said Chicago and Boston allow cashless bail, "which allows deranged criminals to repeatedly terrorize public spaces."

Eng said in response that the MBTA will provide the requested information to the federal goverment, and "we have a common goal to ensure that riders are safe and feel safe while using public transportation."

"Earlier this week, I spoke with FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro in Boston about our shared commitment in ensuring the security of every passenger, and we are in agreement about providing the safest commute possible for all riders and employees," Eng said in a statement.

WBZ-TV has also reached out to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office for comment.

Woman shoved off Boston bus

Surveillance video captured the moment the passenger was pushed on Sept. 8 in Roxbury. She landed face-first outside the bus stop and suffered a concussion, as well as injuries to her eye and neck, prosecutors said.

Other riders told WBZ-TV that violent incidents are not unusual on Boston buses, with one passenger saying that fighting "happens all the time."

The woman accused of shoving the passenger pleaded not guilty Thursday to assault and battery on an elder or disabled person with injury. Prosecutors said 32-year-old Luz Pineda was mad because the victim was blocking the exit. They also say she had a prior charge for assault and battery on a family member.

Defense lawyer Michael McKinnon said Pineda was returning from an appointment at Boston Children's Hospital with her 3-month-old, who was born prematurely, and argued that the victim was preventing his client and her baby from getting off the bus.

A judge set Pineda's bail at $5,000 and ordered her to stay off MBTA buses and trains. She's set to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 3.

Safety on the MBTA

In a previous statement about the alleged shoving incident, Eng addressed safety on the transit system.

"Safety will always be at the forefront of everything we do and I'm proud of the prompt response and investigation by the MBTA Transit Police that led to the arrest of this individual," Eng said. "The public deserves a safe transportation system and I want them to know that this conduct will not be tolerated anywhere on our system."

The Transportation Department also cited an Aug. 16 incident on a bus near Harvard Square in Cambridge, where a man was allegedly "harassing" other riders and then struck someone in the face with his belt.

Trump administration wants reports from MBTA

Duffy is seeking reports from the MBTA that "identify what actions have been taken and are being taken by the transit agency to deter crime, stop fare evasion, and provide a clean environment for passengers riding its transit system."

The MBTA began a new program cracking down on fare evasion at the beginning of September, and fare gates are being installed for the Commuter Rail at South Station. Specially trained workers are now on trains and at T stations, using scanning devices to make sure riders have paid. Those who are caught trying to take a free ride could face fines of up to $100.

The MBTA is also being asked to summarize all sources of money for 2025 and 2026 "relating to security, safety, and any funds from Federal agencies, including any Department of Homeland Security funds."

Public transit systems in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. have received similar letters about transit security this year, the Department of Transportation said.