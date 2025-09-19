U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatens to pull CTA funding over safety concerns

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is threatening to pull federal funding to the Chicago Transit Authority over safety concerns.

Duffy sent a letter to Acting CTA President Nora Leerhsen demanding she present a plan to deter crime and stop fare evasions within 14 days.

In the letter, Duffy referenced Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was fatally stabbed on a public bus in Charlotte, North Carolina, in an apparently random attack.

"While local leaders seem intent on putting the needs of criminals first, we're not waiting for the next Iryna. Chicago and Boston are on notice to take actions that enhance safety and reduce the crime affecting their riders and transit workers – or risk federal support," the letter says.

Efforts to reduce crime on the CTA have been a city priority for years. As the Department of Transportation letter notes, the CTA is the third-largest public transit system in the U.S. by ridership. In 2024, the CTA reported 309.2 million rides total, including 181.7 million bus rides and 127.6 million rail rides. Officials reported a total ridership increase of 10.8% in 2024 compared to 2023.

The system also faces financial pressure without help from state lawmakers. Without additional funding from Springfield, CTA officials have warned there could be drastic cuts to service and the elimination of 24-hour service. Currently, the CTA Red and Blue lines are the only two train lines that operate 24 hours a day. There are 18 bus lines that operate 24-hour "night owl" service.

Duffy also sent a letter to Boston's MBTA general manager demanding the same report and plan for safety.