Fare gates coming to South Station in Boston as MBTA tries to counter fare evasion

MBTA hopes to cut down on fare evasion with new gates at South Station

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

The MBTA will begin installing fare gates for Commuter Rail riders at Boston's South Station next week, expanding a system already in place at North Station for the past few years.

Fare gates coming to South Station

The electronic gates require riders to tap their tickets or passes before boarding and again when exiting. The MBTA said the system is designed to improve fare collection and efficiency while also reducing fare evasion, which has cost tens of millions of dollars over the years.

"Installing fare gates at South Station, our busiest station, will help ensure fares are appropriately collected," said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. "These fares support our operations budget and are important to continuing the delivery of safe, reliable and more frequent rail service."

While it's been the status quo at North Station, some commuters have described the gates as inconvenient if no staff are nearby to help with issues, while others say they understand the need to better enforce fare payment.

"There's good and bad with them. But I do understand that the government has to make their money," Suzy Thorne told WBZ-TV.

At South Station, 40 new fare gates will be installed and are expected to be operational by winter. The MBTA says construction will cause minimal impacts to Commuter Rail service.

Cracking down on fare evasion

Riders will have a chance to test the gates before they are fully in use, and staff will be available to answer questions during and after construction.

"I think it's going to make things more efficient versus going and scanning everyone's badge on the train. So that way, you know, people can check their tickets right away," said commuter Robin Hokanson.

The fare gates are part of a broader push by the MBTA to make fare collection more consistent and efficient across the system. Beginning next month, staffers will also start issuing warnings, and eventually citations, to fare evaders at T stations.

Project updates are available on the MBTA's website.