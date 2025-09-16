MBTA authorities search for suspect who pushed elderly woman off Roxbury bus

MBTA riders are horrified after a shocking video captured the moment an elderly passenger was pushed off a bus in Roxbury last week.

Victim injured in bus attack

"That could've been my mother," said MBTA passenger Chris Rudder.

Authorities said the victim was injured in the attack and landed face-first outside of the bus stop, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warren Street. Paramedics arrived on the scene to provide aid.

While many passengers said the video was disturbing, some noted that incidents like this are not unusual on Boston buses. One rider said he just witnessed a fight on his last bus ride.

"They definitely just fought on the bus, like ... 10 minutes ago. It definitely happens a lot," he said.

MBTA riders worried about safety

MBTA Transit Police said they are still searching for the suspect.

"It happens all the time, like, especially, like, when you're around here. I can go, like, throughout my life ... how many times I done seen that, where either, like, people acting like that or even, like, people that's on drugs and homeless, like, treating, like, other people like that," Rudder said.

Regular riders like Rudder said they are increasingly concerned about safety and hope the city institutes safety measures.

"We should have, like, undercovers that's hoppin' on the train or bus just to make sure stuff like that is safe, so they can step in and to be, like, 'Yo, nah,'" Rudder said.

Transit Police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's identity to contact investigators.