MBTA fare evasion crackdown gets underway around Boston

The MBTA's new program aimed at cracking down on fare evasion began around Boston Monday.

The program was announced last month as the MBTA said it would be adding specially trained "fare engagement representations" on trains and at T stations throughout service areas.

Workers in blue shirts and khakis will be checking to make sure that riders paid as they go through the gates. The MBTA representatives will have handheld devices to scan proof of payment.

According to the MBTA, fare evasion costs tens of millions of dollars a year and the new system is meant to cut into those losses.

Riders who are unable to show proof of payment could face penalties. The first time a violator is caught, they will receive a warning. After that, the fine is $50. The fine doubles to $100 for anyone caught four times or more.

Many people who ride the MBTA told WBZ-TV that fare evasion is something they see on a regular basis.

"If there's going to be a hefty fine involve potentially, I know that's very common in every European city I've traveled to, so definitely would be more inclined to pay the $2.50 or whatever fare than get a $100 ticket," Green Line rider Walker Davey said.

Electronic fare gates were recently added at South Station to help make sure riders are paying.

Riders are able to pay for the train and buses with their phone, a contactless card, cash, a ticket, or a CharlieCard.