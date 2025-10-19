Storm expected to bring heavy downpours, strong winds to Boston area on Monday

Heavy downpours, strong winds, and strong lightning are possible in some parts of Massachusetts on Monday.

The WBZ weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for the storm that will impact the morning commute in parts of the state.

Winds are expected to be strong during the early afternoon, with the highest gusts on Martha's Vineyard of up to 50 mph. Boston is expecting gusts of 37 mph around noon.

Although these winds likely do not pose a severe threat, it will be a good idea to secure loose items ahead of the first round of downpours on Monday morning.

Heavy rains in Massachusetts

The storm is expected to sweep in from Western Massachusetts with some thunderstorms possible during the morning commute.

We aren't expecting this to bring anywhere near the rainfall totals our recent nor'easter soaked us with last week, however the quick round of downpours will bring an additional half inch to an inch of rain Monday. Higher amounts are possible in any thunderstorms that occur.

Western and central portions of Massachusetts get hit first with the line of showers and downpours between 6-7 am, just in time for the morning commute. The line of heavy downpours and the potential for embedded thunderstorms will then push east through mid to late morning, moving offshore with some clearing during the afternoon.

We dry things out for the Monday evening commute and Tuesday, with another round of rain expected for Wednesday.

Stay with the WBZ Next Weather Team as we continue to track both the Monday and midweek rain.