Boston Marathon weather forecast - warmer than average with rain possible

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The Boston Marathon is a classic spring rite of passage in New England. Thousands of runners and spectators are hoping for just the right weather and, as you know, very rarely does that occur here in April.

The thing about running a marathon in the spring here is that the weather can do just about anything. And through the 100+ year history, we have seen it all - snow, rain, wind, bitter cold, searing heat, you name it.

Just look at the last 10 to 15 years:

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We had record heat back in 2012 and, just 6 years ago in 2017, it was exceedingly hot. We had record rainfall back in 2018 and very cold conditions that year as well.

Given that we are still a week away from the 2023 Boston Marathon, I would suggest using caution when viewing the forecast.

While this week looks warm, sunny and dry, things start getting more complicated over the weekend.

A storm system will slowly approach from the west, and at first, this will mean more clouds and somewhat lower temperatures from the summer-like feel at the end of this week. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s. The majority of the weekend should stay dry, just a few light showers here and there, mainly on Sunday.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

The weather for this marathon will likely come down to the timing of a cold front. At the moment, it looks like that front will be pushing through during the day (and during the race) on Monday. If that were the case, we would be talking about periods of rain with a gusty southwest wind.

If the timing were to slow down and the front were to arrive Monday night or later, we would be in for a very warm and humid race.

An earlier frontal passage (less likely) would cool things down and flip the wind direction to the northwest.

At this point, odds favor warmer than average conditions, southwest winds and some rain Monday. And that is our official Marathon forecast at the moment.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

We will keep this page updated all week long with the latest forecast and also keep you up to speed on WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.