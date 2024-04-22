Zdeno Chara sets new personal best at London Marathon just six days after running Boston Marathon

BOSTON -- Less than a week after setting a new personal best at the 128th Boston Marathon, former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara dominated another 26.2-mile course. Chara not only ran the London Marathon on Sunday, he ran it nearly 20 minutes faster than his time in Boston.

Some people still can't get out of bed a week after running a marathon. But Chara is no normal person, as we saw throughout his career in the NHL.

Chara finished the London Marathon in 3:11:04 on Sunday, just six days after he completed his second Boston Marathon in 3:30:52. That London time is Chara's fastest since he started running marathons last year, besting the 3:19:19 it took him to complete the 2023 New York City Marathon. He completed his first Boston Marathon in 2023 in a time of 3:38:23.

The 47-year-old Chara is not one to just relax in retirement. He retired in 2022 after 24 seasons in the NHL, and has now run eight marathons in the last 12 months. The future Hall of Fame defenseman has also run a half Ironman, a 50-kilometer trial race, and mixed in a few road races as well.

Chara played 14 of his 24 NHL seasons with the Bruins and served as the team's captain for his entire tenure with the team. He helped lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup title in 2011 and two other appearances in the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019.

Now he's dominating road races, one mile at a time.