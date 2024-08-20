NASA astronaut Suni Williams runs Falmouth Road Race on treadmill in space

BOSTON – NASA astronaut Suni Williams got her miles in for the Falmouth Road Race, even from space.

Williams gave the starting command for the women's annual race on Sunday. Then, she put on her own number and hopped on the treadmill on the International Space Station.

Who won the 2024 Falmouth Road Race?

Williams, a Needham, Massachusetts native, ran seven miles high above the roughly 12,000 runners who navigated the course on Earth.

Fentaye Belayneh won the 2024 Falmouth Road Race women's division in a time of 36 minutes and 10 seconds. Hoda Elshorbagy became the first Egyptian athlete to win any division of the race, earning the men's crown with a time of 29:20.

Boeing Starliner remains in space

It is not yet known how long Williams and her co-pilot, Barry "Butch" Wilmore, will remain in space aboard the Boeing Starliner capsule.

The Starliner is docked at the International Space Station with thruster issues and helium leaks.

NASA is planning to hold an unprecedented agency-level readiness review, possibly this week, to determine if the capsule can safely bring Williams and Wilmore home.

If managers determine that the issues still pose risk, the duo will extend their stay and come home in February aboard the Crew Dragon.

Williams and Wilmore left for the mission June 5, but encountered the issues during approach to the ISS.

A NASA safety leader said it has taken this long to determine a course of action due in part to decision-making changes put in place in the wake of the Columbia shuttle disaster.