Dropkick Murphys says they owe Quincy " a debt of gratitude" as they perform free concert

The Dropkick Murphys played a free concert in Quincy on Saturday and said that they owe the city "a debt of gratitude."

The band, known for their songs "Shipping up to Boston" and "Teetie," were playing the show as part of Quincy's 400th birthday celebrations and for the release of their new album "For the People."

"To have a free show almost 30 years into our career to celebrate our record release and Quincy's birthday," one of the lead singers of the band, Ken Casey, said. "And who doesn't like free? It's a free show."

Free Dropkick Murphys concert

The Celtic punk icons performed to a crowd of thousands on Hancock Street, which was just down the road from where the band first began practicing in 1996.

"Quincy is the epitome of regular people in the Boston area. It's just an awesome kind of hard-working town. Just a lot of great memories from the very first time the very first fan kicked their foot through the plywood window into the basement where we were practicing at 654 Hancock Street and said, "Can I be your first fan? And I was like 'wow.' And here we are," Casey said. "We have a debt of gratitude for Quincy for sure."

The band has only played three times in the city, once for a private memorial, then a show at the now-closed Beachcomber event space, and now the Quincy 400.

"You think we would've played more in Quincy," Casey laughed.

He said they are grateful that their fans have such a great dynamic and age range, from seven to 70.

"We are lucky to have the greatest supporters ever. I think it's a mutual respect, though. They know we love them, and we get that love right back. I wouldn't have it any other way," Casey said. "When speaking about the community a lot of these people have formed bonds and friendships like between themselves through being a fan of the band."

The band was also raising money for their charity, The Claddagh Fund, which supports a variety of non-profits that help people in need.

"We try to be hands-on the ground with our charity work," Casey said. "To have that place in your heart where it takes on a greater meaning than just music. It's nice to have the charity side. Hopefully, the Claddagh Fund will go on long after we are too old and broken to get on that stage anymore."

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Dropkick Murphys for a themed night in their honor on Friday. The special event offered fans a promotional bobble head that plays "I'm Shipping Up To Boston."

A portion of the proceeds went to the band's charity. For more information about the Claddagh Fund, head to their website.

Quincy 400

The city of Quincy is celebrating the 400th anniversary of its first settlement in 1625 with events planned throughout the year.

Darius Rucker will hold a sold-out concert as part of the events on August 2. John Fogerty will also stop by on his celebration tour with Hearty Har on August 3.