Boston Marathon kicks off an "unprecedented season of events" in Massachusetts in 2026

The Boston Marathon route is being lined with thousands of daffodils as 30,000 runners start to arrive for one of the biggest weekends of the year in the city.

Runners from every state and nearly 130 countries are in Boston to take on the iconic 26.2 mile course that winds through eight cities and towns in Massachusetts.

Agencies at every level will be working to keep them, and the thousands of spectators, safe.

"The Boston Marathon is one of the most complex public safety events in the country," Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Dawn Brantley told reporters at a news conference Friday.

The race is the first in a series of major events in the city where safety will be top of mind.

"It's going to feel like a non-stop whirlwind of excitement. World Cup, Sail Boston, Boston 250 is all kicking off on Marathon Monday and Patriots Day," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

"This year, we're supporting an unprecedented season of events, from the marathon to the World Cup, the 250 celebrations. Across the summer, we're seeing a level of activity that truly puts our coordination and partnerships to the test," said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble.

The FBI is also closely monitoring the war with Iran.

"That's where we are in a heightened threat environment but at this time, there's no specific and or credible threats for the race," FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks told reporters.

If you're going to watch the marathon, Noble had some simple advice.

"Travel light. Leave large bags, coolers and weapons at home and please do not fly drones along the course," he said.

And, as always, if you see something, do not hesitate to say something.

"History has shown us that reaching out to law enforcement about someone or something that doesn't seem quite right can save lives," Docks said.