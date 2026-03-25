World Cup in Massachusetts among series of large-scale events "we haven't seen in years," state police say

It's going to be a Boston event season unlike any before, and Massachusetts is preparing to host it all. A series of 2026 events kicks off with the Boston Marathon before carrying through the World Cup, Sail Boston, and the 250 Celebration.

Thursday's World Cup friendly soccer match between Brazil and France at Gillette Stadium is a soft open of what is to come.

"Tomorrow's match marks the beginning of a series of large-scale events like we haven't seen in years," Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said. "This event season will test our skill, event coordination, and our resolve."

Brazil vs. France friendly match

The friendly match comes months before the official tournament starts in June. Seven matches of the tournament will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The town has hosted World Cup matches before, but this will be the most held locally.

"It's $76 million in federal funding for World Cup security and preparedness," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said at a press conference where the MEMA command center will be in Framingham. "I don't look at this [friendly match] as a trial run. I look at this as a major event we are putting on tomorrow. We have a lot of people coming in from all over."

Numerous state agencies have taken part in 16 training classes, and five exercise rehearsals before the first official World Cup match begins.

As for transportation, four additional event trains will be added to the schedule ahead of the match on Friday.

"As we near the other matches, we are going to make a new schedule available for the public," Healey said.

Massachusetts preparing for large events

The governor toured the MEMA command center Thursday afternoon. She was getting a look at how all of the agencies will coordinate under one roof.

"Having everyone in the room together talking is really I think what makes this successful," said Gina Kwon, Massachusetts Sec. of Public Safety and Security.

The match will also be successful if people stick to the highways. The Foxboro police are urging fans driving to the game to stay on Route 1, I-495, and I-95.

"Do not listen to your GPS that wants to throw you off onto a side road saying it's going to save you 26 seconds. You will be disappointed, and probably lose an hour and a half," Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said.

Those roads may be subject to lane adjustments that ease traffic.

"At the request of Gillette Stadium, we ask that people only go if you have a ticket," Col. Noble said.