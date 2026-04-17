Boston Marathon will be special for Australian runners celebrating 50th wedding anniversary: "How good can it get?"

The Boston Marathon is just days away and runners from around the world are descending on the city to get ready for the race, including a couple from Australia celebrating a milestone.

The festivities kick off Friday morning when the elite athletes meet with the media just as the Marathon Expo opens at the Hynes Convention Center for the weekend.

Runners will get their official numbers at the expo and then spend some time meeting with vendors selling the latest shoes, food, and equipment.

The official Fan Fest opens at Boston City Hall Plaza at 3 p.m. That's the same time the finish line will be open to the public for those who want to get their pictures there.

Peter Geraghty, 76, and his 73-year-old wife Kerry were at the finish line Thursday. They've run a combined 36 marathons, but never Boston. This race will be extra special for the couple from Brisbane, Australia.

"The Boston Marathon is the most prestigious marathon in the world," Peter told WBZ-TV. "It's our 50th wedding anniversary in a couple of days, so running the marathon plus the 50th anniversary, how good can it get?"

Kerry said they plan to run the marathon together, just not hand-in-hand.

"We've heard so much about the Boston crowds and the support. We're going to run it just to enjoy the whole experience. The time doesn't matter," Peter said.

Peter Geraghty and his wife Kerry near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 16, 2026. CBS Boston

Local, state and federal officials will hold their annual news conference on security Friday. That's their chance to share information about public safety and medical preparations ahead of the race.

The Boston Marathon starts just after 9 a.m. Monday in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. The 26.2-mile course runs through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline. It ends on Boylston Street in Boston. This will be the 130th running of the race.