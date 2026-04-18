Boston Marathon brings in thousands of runners from around the world: "It is incredible to be here."

The Boston Marathon is now just hours away for about 30,000 runners from around the world who have been training months for this day.

"It's my first time running Boston. It is incredible to be here," said runner Tracey Hasse who came in from the United Kingdom.

Athletes and their families and friends have been all over Boylston Street near the finish line this weekend, getting their race numbers and some swag at the runners expo at the Hynes Convention Center.

"It's as much as part of the tradition as anything anymore, like buying an official race jacket," said runner Mike Moon, who's visiting from Canada. This will be his 28th Boston Marathon.

"In fact, I'm going to write a book and it's going to be called just 'Why?' Why would you do this every year? This is 28, don't know if this will be the last," Moon said.

Hasse came to Boston with six family members and friends

"My running journey started with just a challenge and it's taken me all over the world. I am about to become a six-star finisher here after three years. I started running and never stopped running," she said.

Jason Hoberman of New Jersey is one of the thousands of runners raising money for charity. He's running on behalf of his wife who recently beat leukemia.

"I joined the Blood Cancer United team to support blood cancer research. Because of research she was able to get through this and here she is," Hoberman said.

"Never give up hope and keep fighting for your family and what you believe in and stay positive and hopefully research continues and we can put an end to all these horrible diseases," his wife Tracey Hoberman said.

There were also crowds of runners at the Fan Fest in City Hall Plaza.

"This is a celebration for both the runners and the non-runners. Food, entertainment, activities for kids. We've got activities for adults," event organizer Scott Halstead said.

The Boston Marathon starts just after 9 a.m. Monday in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. The 26.2-mile course runs through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline. It ends on Boylston Street in Boston. This will be the 130th running of the race.