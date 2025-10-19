Boston Lululemon store hit by shoplifters for second time in a week on Newbury Street

Shoplifters have hit the Lululemon store on Newbury Street in Boston for the second time in a week, getting away with hundreds of dollars worth of clothing.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Boston Police said two girls went into the store, grabbed pricey merchandise and ran out. Police didn't have a specific amount but they said several hundreds dollars in clothing was stolen this time.

Second shoplifting in a week

Shortly after the snatch and grab, police say they also responded to a separate report of threats at the store ALO, just down the street. Authorities have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Just last week, police released surveillance video showing at least three people running out of the same store, their arms full of clothing. In that incident, police said they got away with $6,140 in clothing.

"On this street, in such a nice store, I would not expect that," said Ashley Hanlon, a shopper in the area. She suggested potential security solutions like adding security at the store's door to check receipts.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

WBZ-TV reached out to Lululemon for comment on the thefts but has not heard back.

"I don't think you're ever going to stop everyone from doing crazy things," said shopper Shelley Koren. "I think at the end of the day, as long as you're protecting the people around you, as long as everyone's safe in the building, that's what matters."

Other stores targeted before

In May, the Sunglass Hut shop on Newbury Street was targeted by shoplifters. Police said six people stole more than 40 pairs of sunglasses that were worth more than $20,000.

Just this past summer, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said shoplifting is on the rise in the city. Cox said shoplifting increased by 93% in 2023 compared to 2019.

Cox said police are focused on targeting repeat offenders to crack down on shoplifting. The city is also increasing security in areas like Nubian Square in Roxbury.