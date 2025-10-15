Video shows group running from Lululemon with armfuls of merchandise on Boston's Newbury Street

Boston Police are looking for at least four people who were seen on video running out of Lululemon on Newbury Street with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The Boston Police Department released video of the incident that happened Monday, Oct. 13. Police said the four suspects grabbed armfuls of clothing off the racks and fled the store. They were last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored sedan and heading outbound on Newbury Street.

Police said the stolen merchandise was worth $6,140.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Boston Police's CrimeStoppers Tip Line anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS. Tips can also be texted by sending the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

Newbury Street is home to some of the most expensive stores in Boston. It's also a popular spot for tourists and shopping.

Earlier this year, six people were caught on camera shoplifting dozens of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut on Newbury Street. Police said the six suspects got away with 41 pairs of sunglasses worth $19,750.

This past summer, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said shoplifting has risen in the city, with a 93% increase in 2023 compared to 2019.

Shoppers at areas around the city, including the South Bay Center in Dorchester, said they've noticed more merchandise being locked up. Boston is also collaborating with law enforcement, local district attorneys, and retailers to target repeat offenders caught shoplifting. Cox said at the time that increased surveillance and more security will appear in areas like Nubian Square in Roxbury.