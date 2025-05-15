More than 40 pairs of sunglasses worth nearly $20,000 stolen from Boston store

Boston Police are looking for a group of brazen thieves who they say walked into a high-end store and stole nearly $20,000 worth of sunglasses in the middle of the day.

Police released surveillance photos of six people Thursday that they're trying to identify in the heist at the Sunglass Hut shop on Newbury Street.

Six people wanted in a larceny at Sunglass Hut on May 14, 2025 in Boston. Boston Police Department

Investigators said the group went into the store in Boston's Back Bay around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and stole 41 pairs of sunglasses.

Police said the sunglasses are worth a total of $19,750.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos, or has information about them, is asked to called the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. Tips can also be texted anonymously with "TIP" to CRIME (27463) or online at the CrimeStoppers website.

Open Newbury Street

Newbury Street is home to some of the most expensive stores in Boston. It's also a popular spot for tourists and shopping.

Boston is bringing back its Open Newbury event this summer, where cars and trucks are banned on select Sundays.

On these days, Newbury Street will be closed to vehicles from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will also be banned from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any vehicles left after 5 a.m. on those days will be towed. Visitors are encouraged to walk, bike or use public transit. For those who need to drive, parking garages are available near Copley Square.

Open Newbury will be held on Sundays in July, August and September and on one Sunday in December for holiday shopping.