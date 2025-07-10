Boston takes steps to deter shoplifting, will target repeat offenders

As retail theft continues to rise across the country, Boston is ramping up efforts to deter shoplifting, protect consumers, businesses and retail workers through their Safe Shopping Initiative.

"What we are working on every single day is for Boston to be a home for everyone," said Mayor Michelle Wu during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

However, officials made clear that crime will not be tolerated. "It is not a welcoming place if you want to come here for violent crime, and more importantly to just create any crime in general, including shoplifting," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Shoplifting has increased in Boston

According to the commissioner, shoplifting increased by 93% in 2023 compared to 2019.

To combat the trend, the city is collaborating with law enforcement, local district attorneys, and retailers to target repeat offenders. "We're focused on three things in particular: Repeat and chronic offenders, high-value offenders, and offenders who engage in violence, threats, and intimidation," Cox said.

In addition to increasing consequences for offenders, the city is also enhancing surveillance systems and deploying more security in areas like Nubian Square.

"That has been an initiative for years that the local merchants and the Main Streets organization have lobbied for," said Robert George, Executive Director of Roxbury Main Streets.

Shoppers in areas like South Bay say they've noticed more products being locked up due to theft.

"Post-COVID, it's become a thing," said shopper Stephanie Camargl. Another shopper added, "at first, I only really saw it up here in Boston, but I also live down on the Cape, and I see it happening a lot down there too."

While city leaders acknowledge the Safe Shopping Initiative won't eliminate crime overnight, they believe it's a crucial step to reducing shoplifting.

"There's always something that we can do to make our community safer, healthier, and more connected," said Mayor Wu.