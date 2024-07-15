Unrelenting hot weather in Boston area causing AC units to break down

LEOMINSTER - With continuous extreme heat and humidity in the Boston area, residents are cranking up their air conditioning to feel some relief. But with those units working overtime, repair workers have been in high demand -- HVAC companies are getting inundated with requests.

Basnett Plumbing technician Taylor Westcott said he gets about three to four calls a day on average.

"If there's any major issues, we're able to catch them," he said.

Consistent heat stresses AC systems

Westcott usually works on the plumbing side of the business, but has been taking HVAC calls to keep up with the requests. He says most AC units can handle extended, and repeated heat waves, however consistently hot summers like this may reduce the overall long-term health of HVAC systems.

"As it's hotter out, they're drawing more amperage through, puts more stress on the electric components inside," he said.

Wescott said that any part of the system in an attic can see temperatures that are 30 to 40 degrees higher than outside.

"As stuff works harder, smaller issues that might not necessarily show themselves when it's cooler out start popping up," he said.

One of the biggest dangers to an HVAC system is saltwater, so Wescott said those who live on the coast may need to protect their units more.

A heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday for much of Massachusetts and it's likely the National Weather Service will extend it through Wednesday as well. It will start to feel more comfortable in the area by Friday.