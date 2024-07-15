Heat wave could set a record for July in Boston. Here's how bad it's been.

BOSTON – The hot and humid summer weather will drag on for the next several days in Massachusetts and much of New England. As a result, WBZ-TV NEXT Weather Alert continues.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through Tuesday for much of the area and will likely expand and extend that through Wednesday as well.

This has been issued for the potential and likelihood of "feels-like" temperatures near 100 degrees each afternoon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We are just about halfway through the month of July and currently on pace for one of the hottest and most humid Julys on record.

When will the humidity ease?

With the hot and humid forecast ahead, we will undoubtedly be climbing the charts in the record books this week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 90s each day through Wednesday. That's not quite hot enough to set any records (which are all in the upper 90s), but add in the excessively high dew points and it will certainly feel about as uncomfortable as it gets around here.

Dew points will start to come down Thursday and by Friday, it will feel much more comfortable.

Massachusetts heat wave timeline

Monday:

High temperatures will mainly between 90-95 degrees (except on the South Coast and southeastern Massachusetts).

Feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees with humidity.

There is a marginal severe storm risk, mainly between 2 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

High temperatures in the mid-90s (again, the exception being southeast Massachusetts).

Feels-like temperatures will spike to 100-to-103 degrees.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The severe weather risk will be a bit lower and farther west given the storms are expected to be a bit later on Tuesday, mainly after 8 p.m. in central and eastern Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Wednesday:

High temperatures will once again be in the mid-90s for the final day, making it an official heat wave in many locations.

There will be feels-like temperatures of 100 degrees throughout much of Massachusetts.

The severe weather risk is currently labeled as "marginal" but, with the cold front coming through late in the day, this could be elevated in the days ahead.

Timing looks later in the day, likely after 5 p.m.