Massachusetts under Excessive Heat Watch, severe thunderstorms possible this week

BOSTON – The WBZ-TV weather team is implementing a new NEXT Weather Alert that will be in effect due to this week's stretch of hot, humid, and potentially stormy weather in Massachusetts.

NOAA and the NWS will likely begin an Air Quality Alert this week with ozone and air quality concerns due to extreme heat.

The heat is returning starting Sunday with the most potent threats Monday and particularly Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has already been issued for Tuesday in nearly all of Massachusetts.

Hot weather is on tap Sunday with widespread sunshine, and light winds, but it will be less humid than Saturday. There will be sunny skies due to a reinforcing wind change behind the Saturday front.

Monday through Wednesday, in the afternoon and evenings there will be thunderstorm risks each day, especially later Wednesday into the evening hours.

A cold frontal passage will occur during this time that will make way for much more comfortable conditions at the end of the work week.

A critical reminder to please mention and remind those around you about the impacts of heat-related illnesses. It is the No. 1 killer, so remember to drink more water than caffeine and alcohol.

Heat index values in isolated areas Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon will be sweltering with the likelihood of most areas experiencing heat reminiscent of temperatures ranging between 95 and 105 degrees.

Looking ahead, conditions begin cooling off just a bit, still edging into the mid-80s.