Boston kicks off America's birthday with Harborfest celebrations

Boston kicks off nation's birthday with Harborfest as preps continue for Esplanade fireworks show

Thousands of people will descend on Boston this weekend for the 4th of July with preps and celebrations already beginning in the city.

"All of the different music events, and we love being in Boston Harbor," said Stacey Militello, who came to check out Harborfest.

Harborfest kicked off on Wednesday with the Middlesex County Fife and Drum band before a boat-themed cake was cut and served to those in the crowd.

"We're not only celebrating the birthday of America, we're also celebrating and recognizing the men and women of our country that put on our nation's uniform," said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.

U.S.S. Donald Cook docked in Boston

The sailors aboard the U.S.S. Donald Cook DDG75 are also taking over the city. Their shipped is docked at Black Falcon Pier for the weekend. The crew took WBZ-TV aboard for a look, and the public is welcome for tours starting on Thursday.

"Welcomed us with open arms. Our sailors are all across the city right now enjoying Boston," said Commander Roosevelt White Jr., the commanding officer aboard the ship. "We can attack our advisories in the land, sea, or air."

Only this weekend, their sailors will be taking on Boston from the food to Fenway to Friday night dance floors.

"We do have some dancers on board, so I think you're going to see some sailors with the moves like Jagger," laughed White.

Esplanade security

Their exploration may include joining the tens of thousands of people who will make their way to the Esplanade for the fireworks. Law enforcement had a very specific message for those people looking to create their own show.

"Leave the fireworks to the professionals. In the past five years, illegal fireworks have caused almost 200 serious injuries and 500 fires in Massachusetts," said Gina Kwon, Undersecretary for Law Enforcement at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

"Spectators will see a recognizable presence from our uniformed troopers," added Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble during a press conference on 4th of July safety.

There will also be an FBI presence, but right now they said they are tracking no specific threats.

"We encourage everyone to be mindful, to stay hydrated, and to wear sunscreen. Keep track of personal belongings," said Rebecca Tepper, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Fireworks will also be getting an earlier start this year, and will begin at 9:40 p.m.