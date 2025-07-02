The Boston fireworks on July 4th are at a new time this year. Here's what to know about the Esplanade event.

Boston kicks off nation's birthday with Harborfest as preps continue for Esplanade fireworks show

The 4th of July fireworks and concert in Boston is recognized around the country as one of the biggest and best celebrations of America's independence. Here's what to know about the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular event Friday on the Charles River Esplanade.

What time are the Boston fireworks?

The timing of the July 4th fireworks and Boston Pops concert is a little different this year.

The free concert on the Hatch Shell will start at 7 p.m., an hour earlier than last year. If you're hoping to snag a prime spot on the "Oval," the gates will open at noon.

The fireworks will start at about 9:40 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. The fireworks show will run about 20 minutes and be accompanied by the "1812 Overture."

Click here for information about other fireworks displays around Boston this holiday weekend.

Boston Pops concert performers

The Boston Pops, conducted by Keith Lockhart, are joined by some recognizable names this year.

Headlining the show is Grammy award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes. She'll be joined by "Hamilton" actor Leslie Odom Jr., and Boston's own R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe.

The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers' Chorus and the Boston Children's Chorus will also be performing patriotic songs on Friday night.

Where to watch the Boston fireworks

The fireworks are launched from a barge in the Charles River.

They will be viewable in Cambridge and Boston from both sides of the river.

For those hoping to see the fireworks from the water, boats must stay 100 feet from shore and 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barges. Click here for a full list of guidelines for boaters.

Boston fireworks rules and bag policy

Here's what is not allowed on the Esplanade for the fireworks show:

Coolers on wheels

Backpacks

Weapons

Glass

Cans

Grills

Alcohol

The following items are permitted:

Tents (maximum size 10' x 10')

Blankets (maximum size 10' x 10'

Folding or beach chairs

Coolers (no wheels)

Clear bags

Small clutch bags and purses that will be inspected

Boston fireworks parking and MBTA

Organizers urge people to take public transportation to the fireworks show if possible. If you have to drive, there are parking garages within walking distance of the Esplanade.

The MBTA subway will operate on a modified Saturday schedule on July 4th, with increased service after 3 p.m. Bus routes will be on a Sunday schedule, and Commuter Rail lines will operate on a weekend schedule.

All public transportation options will be free on Friday after 8:30 p.m.