Three Boston College players drafted, five others signed as undrafted free agents

Patriots draft pick Will Campbell will be "the right guy and a very good player" for New England

Patriots draft pick Will Campbell will be "the right guy and a very good player" for New England

Patriots draft pick Will Campbell will be "the right guy and a very good player" for New England

While the New England Patriots are commanding a lot of attention for an incredible 2025 NFL Draft class, the Boston College Eagles had a pretty big weekend too. Three Boston College players were drafted over the NFL's three-day bonanza, and five others have since signed on as undrafted free agents.

It's another big step in the right direction for Boston College, following a 7-6 season in Bill O'Brien's first year on the sideline. Boston College is one of just 17 schools to have at least two players picked in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, after edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku went 44th overall to the Cowboys and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo was taken with the 56th pick by the Bears. It's the first time two Boston College players have heard their name called in the first two rounds since 2009, when BJ Raji was taken ninth overall by the Green Bay Packers and Ron Brace was drafted 40th overall by the Patriots.

This marks the 11th straight year a player from Boston College has been taken in the NFL Draft.

Boston College players drafted in 2025

Ezeiruaku was the first Eagle to go off the board in 2025, when he was taken by the Dallas Cowboys 44th overall in the second round. He is the first Boston College player to be taken in the second round since 2020, when AJ Dillon was drafted with the 62nd overall pick by the Packers.

The 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, who led the conference with 16.5 sacks last season, was initially projected to be a first-round pick. But Ezeiruaku landed in a great spot where he can learn under four-time Pro Bowler and wrecking ball Micah Parsons.

Trapilo, a Norwell native, went a short time later when Chicago took him with the 56th overall selection in the second round. Trapilo earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2024, and is the fourth offensive lineman from Boston College to be drafted in the last six years.

Trapilo's dad, the late Steve Trapilo, also played along the offensive line at Boston College, and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL Draft.

Boston College center Drew Kendall -- who is also a Norwell native -- was the third and final Eagles player to be drafted, taken Saturday by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 168th overall selection in the fifth round. He is also the son of a former BC offensive lineman, and his dad, Pete, played a dozen seasons in the NFL after he was drafted in the first round (21st overall) in the 1996 draft.

This is the first time three Eagles have been taken in the same draft since 2019, when four Boston College players were selected: guard Chris Lindstrom (14th overall to Atlanta), defensive end Zach Allen (third round, 65th overall to Arizona), safety Will Harris (third round, 81st overall to Detroit), and cornerback Tommy Sweeney (seventh round, 228th to Buffalo).

Five Boston College players signed as Undrafted Free Agents

Five other Eagles have found a home in the NFL as undrafted free agents, including offensive lineman Jack Conley, who signed with the Patriots according to his agency. Conley started all 12 games for Boston College at right guard last season, and earned All-ACC honorable mention.

Elsewhere in the NFL, Boston College running back Kyle Robichaux has signed with the Detroit Lions, while tight end Kamari Moralesis joined the Miami Dolphins. On the defensive side, defensive lineman Cam Horsley landed with the Tennessee Titans, while linebacker Kam Arnold inked a deal with the Washington Commanders.