Patriots NFL Draft grades roundup: Unanimous praise for New England's 2025 Draft class

The NFL Draft hadn't been kind to the New England Patriots for a while, but the team's 2025 draft class is receiving universal praise. Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf, and company are getting a lot of love from writers everywhere -- not just in New England.

It's hard not to like what New England did in the 2025 NFL Draft. After a successful dance in free agency, the Patriots filled every remaining hole on the roster through their 11 selections. Offensively, they got Drake Maye more protection in No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell, and more firepower in running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Kyle Williams. On Day 3, they added some serious hitters on defense and addressed some holes on special teams.

Here's a quick refresher on the 11 players New England added over the three-day NFL Draft"

Rd 1, No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Rd 2, No. 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Rd 3, No. 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Rd 3, No. 95: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Rd 4, No. 106: Craig Woodson, S, California

Rd 4, No. 137: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Rd 5, No. 146: Bradyn Swinson, edge, LSU

Rd 6, No. 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami

Rd 7, No. 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri

Rd 7, No. 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt

Rd 7, No. 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis

Of course, we don't know if any of these players can play in the NFL. We won't find that out until the pads come on in training camp and then when they start playing some real football in September. So right now, draft grades are... well it is what it is.

But this year feels different in New England. There is now twisting your brain into a pretzel to sell yourself on the team's picks. On paper, these are great additions that should make the Patriots a whole lot better in 2025. And that sentiment isn't just being felt in Foxboro; it's all around the NFL.

Here's a rundown of the grades the Patriots received for their work in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Grades

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: A-

The Patriots were one of five teams to receive an A grade from Kiper Jr., with New England slotting behind the Cleveland Browns (A+) and the Seattle Seahawks (A) at the top of his report card. Kiper Jr. wrote that Campbell will instantly improve the Patriots' offensive front, short arms or not.

"Everyone made a big deal about his 32⅝-inch arm length after the combine, and it's not ideal. But I still see the footwork, technique and pure power of an NFL left tackle," wrote Kiper. "Campbell will immediately replace Vederian Lowe there. The Pats had selected just one offensive lineman in the top 10 in the common draft era (since 1967) before the Campbell pick; John Hannah also went fourth in 1973."

Kiper Jr. is a big fan of the offense adding Henderson and Williams on Day 2, and he had third-round pick Jared Wilson as his top center in the draft.

"It has been a good offseason for New England. This draft class is solid," wrote Kiper Jr.. "But the Pats also spent in free agency, signing Diggs, Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis III and Morgan Moses. They could take a big step forward in 2025."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler ranked the best drafts among the NFL's 32 teams, and has the Patriots sitting in the No. 1 slot. He didn't use any fancy formula, just "vibes of which draft class got me the most excited." New England gave Brugler the best vibes from the weekend.

Williams is Brugler's favorite of all of New England's picks from the 2025 NFL Draft:

"The Patriots drafted four offensive players in the top 100, all of whom project as early starters. I could make a case for any of the four as my favorite of the haul, but I'll go with Williams because of the impact he'll bring to the passing game," wrote Brugler. "Josh Downs was Drake Maye's go-to target during Maye's best college season, and Williams can become that type of weapon (and help correct New England's Ladd McConkey miss)."

Brugler wrote that LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson, whom the Patriots drafted in the fifth round, could make an immediate impact for the New England defense.

"Craig Woodson can be a starter down the line, and Joshua Farmer should become part of the defensive line rotation. But Swinson, as a subpackage rusher, might have the quickest impact," wrote Brugler. "New England ranked dead last in sacks last season, so Swinson should get opportunities to use his speed and flexibility to win off the edge."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B+

Spoiler alert: Reuter is the only one in this roundup to grade the Patriots draft below an A-.

"Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel focused on offense in their first two days together in a draft room. Campbell should be a solid starter, but his value might not have been as strong as top-five talents Ashton Jeanty (picked sixth overall) or Mason Graham (fifth). Henderson, Williams and Wilson instantly improved second-year quarterback Drake Maye's supporting cast," wrote Reuter.

"Wolf and Vrabel aided the defense with excellent picks, adding an athletic, instinctive safety (Woodson), a powerful, quick-footed interior lineman (Farmer) and a lean edge rusher (Swinson)," he continued. "It felt like a Bill Belichick Day 3, with the Patriots picking a pair of special teamers: kicker Borregales and long-snapper Ashby."

Reuter gave the Campbell pick a B-, but gave the Patriots an A+ for drafting Henderson, Williams, and Wilson on Friday.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: A-

"This draft was bound to be flashy, because the Patriots desperately needed to get more offensive talent on the roster, and the club was stockpiled with picks. Campbell is exceptionally high floor in Round 1, and Henderson, while picked slightly early, is a dynamic dual-threat runner," wrote Trapasso.

"Williams is a sharp route runner with some YAC juice, and Wilson, in time, can be this team's starting pivot, snapping the football to Drake Maye. Woodson is a crafty playmaker in the secondary, and Farmer has plus size and immense length at defensive tackle. Look out for Swinson to make a name for himself around the corner too. General manager Eliot Wolf had himself a weekend," he added.

Pro Football Focus: A

PFF praised New England for filling out its depth chart with talented players and incredible value in the later rounds. Here's what the site said of Campbell:

"Campbell might not have ideal length for the position, but he produced at a high level for three years in the SEC, ranking in the 95th percentile of FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets since 2022."

Nate Davis, USA Today: A

Davis had the Patriots ahead of every other team in his NFL Draft grades.

"A team that had to get a transfusion of offensive talent – regardless of circumstances, but especially to give QB Drake Maye a fighting chance in his second NFL season – wisely spent its first four picks on that side of the ball," wrote Davis. "First-round OT Will Campbell, second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson, third-round WR Kyle Williams and third-round C Jared Wilson will likely not only play significant snaps as rookies – even if they're not all necessarily starters – but could all have exceptional impacts. Henderson's may be the most noticeable given his ability to thrive on every down – though the large chunks he rips off as a runner and the protection he provides on passing downs should most benefit Maye."

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: A-

"The Patriots needed to find a plethora of starters with upside, and they did just that. Incoming coach Mike Vrabel got help on the offensive side with Campbell becoming quarterback Drake Maye's blindside protector, while Henderson will pair with Rhamondre Stevenson to form a physical, explosive backfield tandem. Maye also got more help on Day 2, with Williams likely getting significant snaps opposite Stefon Diggs, and Wilson fighting for a starting job as a rookie on the interior."

Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: A

"I'm a big fan of a lot of players the Patriots ended up selecting. And where they ended up taking them all made sense, too. Will Campbell will get a chance at left tackle and will allow the Patriots to get their best five linemen on the field," wrote Tice. "His personality will also rejuvenate the locker room in New England. RB TreVeyon Henderson adds big-play ability to the offense and is a supreme pass protector, plus adds another future leader in the locker room. He should pair nicely with Rhamondre Stevenson.

"Jared Wilson could end up being the best center in this year's class. He is very athletic but a bit raw playing the position. Wilson could develop into a batterymate with Drake Maye and a needle-moving starter, even if he has to sit behind Garrett Bradbury at the beginning of his career (he might surpass Bradbury early)," Tice continued. "Day 3 selections Joshua Farmer and Bradyn Swinson are also intriguing players whom many expected to go higher. They add even more bodies up front for the Patriots to toy with. I'm particularly a fan of Swinson's competitive style."

The Patriots were one of six teams to receive an A grade from the Yahoo.

Eric Froton, NBC Sports: A-

"The Patriots lean into their offseason roster restructuring after a very active free agency period. OT/G Campbell is widely considered to be the most bankable OL in the class. The avalanche of offensive linemen who went off the board in the first round made this pick look better in hindsight," wrote Froton. "TreVeyon gives the Pats a home threat they desperately needed, while Kyle Williams was one of the true risers of the post-season evaluation process. Wilson is a freak athlete and the best C in the 2025 class who should step in and contribute immediately. Both Farmer and Swinson were fringe top-100 players on many big boards who went far later than anticipated. Hard to argue with what the Patriots did in their first draft under the guidance of HC Mike Vrabel."

The Patriots were one of just three AFC teams to receive an A grade from Froton.