Patriots draft pick Will Campbell will be "the right guy and a very good player" for New England WBZ-TV's Steve Burton spoke with former Patriots VP of player personnel Scott Pioli, who was a consultant for LSU the last three years, to discuss New England taking left tackle Will Campbell fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pioli got to know Campbell really well over the last few years, and things he'll be great in the NFL for the Patriots. He also touches on other members of New England's draft class, including running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Kyle Williams.