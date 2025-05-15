Boston Celtics superfans not giving up, hoping for a Game 7 at the Garden

Don't count them out! The Boston Celtics are back after staving off elimination against the New York Knicks in Game 5 of this playoff series.

Bell Biv DeVoe's Michael Bivins was impressed by the team's performance given that they're down Jayson Tatum.

"We've got Boston resilience"

"A lot of players who normally don't play during the game at that time really contributed. We really saw what the Celtics were made of yesterday. I was rooting for them," Bivins said. "I think what breeds champions is when you feel like your back is against the wall."

He's no stranger to courtside at the TD Garden – hyping up the crowd for his hometown team.

"Listen, we're down, but we're not out," Bivins said. "We've got Boston resilience. We're all about the green. Make it do what it do!"

From the parquet floor to Section 315 high up in the balcony, you'll find Timmy Gorham. He's been a season ticketholder for nearly 20 years.

"I was there for the 2008 championship and the 2024 championship and I also had to watch Kris Humphries play basketball too," he joked.

Not losing hope in the Celtics

Gorham said Game 5 was a tough one to watch.

"To start the game, everyone was nervous. You felt like everyone was still sad about the Tatum injury," Gorham explained.

But seeing the Celtics momentum was electric, even from up in the nosebleeds.

"The Knicks fans were very loud but then as the game went on and the Celtics built their lead, it was like everything was back to normal," Gorham told WBZ-TV. "It was our building, our series to win so that was pretty cool."

Not cracking under pressure.

Bivins said this is what Boston sports is all about.

"One man down but the whole squad is here to stand up. And we represent the city," Bivins told WBZ-TV. "We represent the championship spirit."