Jayson Tatum gives a thumbs up, thanks fans for love and support after Achilles surgery

Jayson Tatum appears to be in good spirits after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, giving fans a thumbs up in his first social media post since Monday's devastating injury.

Tatum underwent surgery Tuesday in New York after he suffered a ruptured Achilles late in Boston's Game 4 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Tatum suffered the non-contract injury when he pushed off his right foot as he lunged for a loose ball the Celtics had turned over. He crumbled to the floor in pain and remained down for several minutes.

Tatum was helped off the floor and couldn't put any weight on his leg, and was later seen covering his face as he was wheeled around Madison Square Garden.

While his right leg and foot were completely bandaged and (most importantly) elevated, Tatum looked much better from his hospital bed in his Wednesday afternoon post to Instagram.

"Thank you for all the love and support," Tatum wrote, giving fans a thumbs up in the picture.

"The comeback will be greater than the setback," the Celtics wrote on a post on X sharing Tatum's photo.

Jayson Tatum's timeline

The release from the Celtics announcing Tatum's injury on Tuesday did not provide a timeline for his return, but did say "he is expected to make a full recovery." While that is certainly promising, it's going to take a while.

Tatum is a 27-year-old superstar athlete in peak shape, but coming back from an Achilles injury is a long and grueling process for anyone. Most players return one year following the injury, though it takes about another year for them to really return to form on the court -- if they ever return to form.

But considering Tatum's age, his athleticism, and commitment to his craft, there's reason to feel optimistic he'll be back to making a lot of buckets and bringing an all-around game to the Celtics somewhere down the road.