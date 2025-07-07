Who have the Celtics signed so far in an offseason of change?

What should we expect from the Celtics after roster was gutted in offseason?

So far for the Boston Celtics, the offseason has been mostly about subtraction. Subtracting star players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and subtracting their massive contracts from the books.

Mix in the fact that Jayson Tatum is likely out all of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, and it hasn't been a pretty or easily digestible offseason for Celtics fans. Al Horford hasn't even left town yet, which will create even more discomfort in Boston.

But Brad Stevens is still making moves to keep the C's going in what will likely be a transition season for the team. Since NBA Free Agency tipped off last week, Stevens has added a pair of players to the Boston roster in forward Josh Minott and big man Luka Garza.

Neither are going to bring in "Banner 19" vibes, but here's what they'll bring to the 2025-26 Celtics.

Who is Josh Minott?

Boston has reportedly signed 22-year-old forward Josh Minott to a two-year deal worth $5 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Minott was a a second-round pick in 2022 after just one season at Memphis, and was sent from Charlotte to Minnesota in a draft-night trade. He played in 93 games over his three seasons with the Timberwolves, including a career-high 46 games in 2024-25. Minott averaged 2.6 points off 48.9 percent shooting over 6.0 minutes per game for Minnesota last season.

Minott is known for brining loads of energy off the bench, which has earned him the nickname "The Lawn Mower." Minott is likely set for a bench role in Boston and gives the Celtics some depth at wing alongside Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, and potentially rookie Hugo Gonzalez.

Who is Luka Garza?

With signs pointing toward Horford playing elsewhere and Luke Kornet reportedly getting $41 million from the Spurs, the Celtics are desperate for center depth. Former Timberwolves and Pistons big man Luka Garza will help in that department, reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with Boston, according to Charania.

Garza has four NBA seasons under his belt after he was a second-round pick by the Pistons in 2021 out of Iowa. He played just one season in Detroit before he signed a two-way deal with the Timberwolves in 2022. He hasn't started a game since his rookie season in 2021-22, but Garza has seen action in 124 contests over his four seasons.

The 6-foot-10 Garza has averaged 4.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game over his career. He's a career 49 percent shooter overall but doesn't offer much from downtown, as he's hit just 31.4 percent off his 1.3 attempts per game.

More moves ahead for Celtics

Neither the Minott or Garza signings have become official for Boston, nor have the Holiday and Porzingis trades.

But the two signings give Boston 15 players on its roster and puts the franchise back over the second luxury tax apron, so more moves will be coming the rest of the way for Stevens and company. Horford is expected to make his free-agent decision in the near future, which will likely create another hole on the Boston roster.

More subtraction from the Boston roster will likely coming from elsewhere, too. Swingman Anfernee Simons (acquired for Holiday) and big man Georges Naing (acquired in the Porzingis trade) shouldn't get too comfy in Green, and sharpshooter Sam Hauser could be dealt before the season begins. The Celtics don't have to get under the apron until the trade deadline, so Stevens' wheeling and dealing could continue throughout the regular season.

If you were hoping for more additions this offseason, the Celtics are reportedly interested in signing veteran guard Damian Lillard. But like Tatum, he's set to miss next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury he suffered last postseason, so he won't help for 2025-26.