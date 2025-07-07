Would Damian Lillard and the Celtics be a good fit?

What should we expect from the Celtics after roster was gutted in offseason?

The Boston Celtics are interested in signing injured veteran guard Damian Lillard, and the feeling is reportedly mutual. But would the match make sense?

The answer is simple: Absolutely it would. And the best part is it wouldn't cost the Celtics much to wait for Lillard's return.

Lillard, much like injured Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, is likely going to miss all of the 2025-26 season after he suffered an Achilles injury during the NBA playoffs.

But unlike Tatum, who is just 27, Lillard will turn 35 next week. Would there be risk in signing a soon-to-be-35-year-old who just suffered a pretty serious injury and won't play for a year? Some.

But the reward down the road would far outweigh any risk.

The Celtics could still probably make a playoff push without Tatum, but next season is going to be a transition year for Boston. Lillard and Tatum can rehab together, and Lillard can mentor Payton Pritchard and Boston's other young guards as he recovers. Then Lillard and Tatum can join the core for a title push in 2026-27.

Lillard's game is based more on his savvy playmaking and shot creating than his athleticism, which should fit well alongside Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White. Hopefully by then, the Celtics will have restocked their frontcourt for another run at a banner.

Celtics, Lillard have mutual interest in each other

The Milwaukee Bucks bought out Lillard last week to clear a path toward signing free-agent big man Myles Turner. Not only is Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens interested in adding the nine-time All-Star, but Lillard is interested in coming to Boston, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

"According to an NBA source, Lillard would consider signing with the Celtics, and the Celtics are indeed interested," Washburn wrote last week. "A few years ago, Lillard wasn't so keen on coming to Boston when the Trail Blazers were considering trading him. This time, however, he's open to Boston and he has a close friendship with Tatum, as they played together on the 2020 Team USA in Tokyo."

Lillard averaged 24.9 points off 44.8 percent shooting and 37.6 percent from three to go with 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Bucks last season. Overall, he's averaged 25.1 points and 6.7 assists per game over his 13-year career, which started with an 11-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard will be getting $112 million from Milwaukee as part of his buyout agreement, so landing a big payday in free agency isn't expected to be high on his priority list this summer.

Lillard reportedly in no rush to sign

Boston's offseason has been all about shedding salary and getting under the second tax apron to reset the books (and restrictions) for when Tatum returns. Adding a player like Lillard, who wouldn't take the court for the team in 2025-26, doesn't exactly fit that mold.

But the Celtics shouldn't pass up the chance to add an all-world talent in Lillard -- even one coming off a serious injury -- when it would only cost them a minimum contract. And even if Lillard doesn't return anywhere close to his normal self or doesn't like his fit in Boston, the C's could easily trade or cut Lillard and his low salary should it come to that.

After shedding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics briefly dipped under the second apron. They're right around the threshold after reportedly signing Luka Garza and Josh Minott last week. At the moment, the Celtics could only offer Lillard the veteran's minimum. Shedding a little more salary (Georges Niang, perhaps?) would allow Stevens to offer Lillard the taxpayer's mid-level exception.

Time might be on the C's side in this one. Lillard is in no rush to make a free-agent decision, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, who also reported last week Lillard will sign with a team this summer "under the right terms and conditions."

That patience from Lillard could help the Celtics, as it would give Stevens some more time to shuffle the roster and potentially clear up more cap space for his offer. And if Boston loses Al Horford to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, it would likely take the Warriors and their mid-level exception out of the mix for Lillard.

Signing Lillard this summer won't help the Celtics on the court next season. But adding him on a minimum salary would be a low-risk move, one that could pay off in a big way when both Tatum and Lillard return to action for the 2026-27 season.