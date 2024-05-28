Boston Calling music festival responds to complaints of "unsafe" crowd conditions

BOSTON - Boston Calling is responding to complaints that a packed crowd on the last day of the three-day musical festival created an "unsafe" situation for fans in Allston.

The festival said in a statement Tuesday that it wanted to "acknowledge feedback from Sunday."

"While attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity rating of the site, we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show," the festival said. "We will continue to work with public officials and our operations team to improve the experience, layout and ultimately create a better environment for everyone."

Sunday's lineup featured headliners The Killers and Hozier, along with several other popular acts including Chappell Roan, Megan Thee Stallion and The Revivalists.

The Revivalists perform during the 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

A drone video shared by the festival from Roan's set shows shows a sea of people at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

"Too crowded"

"I thought I was going to be trampled to death in this crowd," one of the top comments on the video reads. "Unsafe and too crowded for this area."

Margot Lee, an attendee who reached out to WBZ-TV, said the crowd situation during Hozier's set was "dangerous."

"Someone near us got sick and the whole crowd began to rush and press into each other to get away and give the girl space - the problem is there was nowhere to go," Lee said. "When we tried to leave we were stuck, along with the thousands of people around us."

The festival's statement on Tuesday did not stop the social media criticism.

"People were not safe on Sunday and if that's your capacity you need to lower it," one person wrote. "Take accountability."