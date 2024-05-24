Going to Boston Calling this weekend? Here's the schedule and everything you need to know about the 2024 festival

Boston Calling draws people from across the country for artists like Ed Sheeran and Megan Thee Stall

BOSTON - It's Boston Calling weekend. From the lineup, to parking, to the bag policy, here is everything you need to know about the three-day festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Boston Calling 2024

Boston Calling 2024 is set to ring in summertime on Memorial Day weekend. Starting Friday at 1 p.m., head to the Harvard Athletic Complex to watch all the hottest artists and some up-and-coming musicians.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Over two dozen local food vendors will be present, as will plenty of sponsored stalls from places like Dunkin'. The iconic Ferris wheel will also return this year for all your photo needs.

Make sure you dress accordingly for the weather. The festival recommends that people bring a hat and sunglasses with them.

Are there any tickets left?

There are one-day tickets left for Friday and Saturday, but Sunday is sold out. One-day tickets for general admission start at $196.

But don't worry if you really want to see Sunday's lineup, there are still three-day passes available! Three-day passes start at $392 for general admission.

Friday lineup

Ed Sheeran will be headlining on Friday at the Green Stage. Renée Rapp, who may or may not hate Boston, will also be on the Green Stage earlier in the day. You'll have to make some serious decisions later on because Leon Bridges and Young The Giant have a significant overlap in their sets.

But make sure you check out The Wolff Sisters from Canton on the Orange Stage just before 3 p.m.

Saturday lineup

Boston Calling brings country music to the city on Saturday. Headliner Tyler Childers will perform on the Green Stage at 9 p.m. Before Childers, listen to plenty of other artists, like Phish's Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab and Jessie Murph.

Check out Bad Rabbits on the Happy Valley Red Stage at 3 p.m. as they make their return to Boston Calling 13 years later.

Sunday lineup

Sunday, the only sold-out day, is clearly in demand for festival lovers. Headliner The Killers will take the Green Stage on the final day at 9:10 p.m.

Make sure you have your best shoes on because there are plenty of quick turnarounds on Sunday if you want to catch the most popular artists. New pop sensation Chappell Roan will play on the Green Stage at 4:05 p.m. before Megan Thee Stallion takes it over at 6:25 p.m. But make sure you hustle after Megan's performance to Hozier at the Happy Valley Red Stage at 7:35 p.m.

If you missed out on tickets to see The Killers, they will perform a special show at Paradise Rock Club on Saturday night.

Boston Calling address and parking

Whether you are taking an Uber or a friend is dropping you off, it's important you know where to go to get into the festival. The official address for Boston Calling is 65 N Harvard St, Allston, MA 02134.

As for parking, there are no official parking lots nearby, and festival officials recommend that people take the MBTA Red Line to Harvard Square and walk ten minutes from there.

Bag policy

All bags will be checked by security upon entry. There are several items you should not bring in your bags, such as weapons, aerosol containers, smoking products, including vape pens, outside food, and alcohol. You are able to bring in your own water bottle, but it must be empty upon arrival.

All small clutches and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller are allowed in. They do not need to be clear, but they must only have one pocket.

Anything larger than 6" x 9" has to be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12", and it must be clear.

You are allowed to bring in a hydration pack, but it must only have two pockets, and it cannot have any liquid in it when you enter the festival.

For a full list of things, you cannot bring into the festival go to Boston Calling's website.

How many people are attending?

The festival is expected to have around 40,000 people attending throughout the weekend!